Goldman Sachs Group's Preferred Stock, Series A Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: GS.PRA) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.324), with shares changing hands as low as $20.34 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.62% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, GS.PRA was trading at a 16.96% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.16% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of GS.PRA shares, versus GS:

Below is a dividend history chart for GS.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A :

In Wednesday trading, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: GS.PRA) is currently off about 1.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GS) are up about 3.2%.

