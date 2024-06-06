Goldman Sachs Group's Preferred Stock, Series C Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: GS.PRC) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5432), with shares changing hands as low as $23.65 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.73% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, GS.PRC was trading at a 4.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.02% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of GS.PRC shares, versus GS:

Below is a dividend history chart for GS.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C :

In Thursday trading, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: GS.PRC) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GS) are down about 0.4%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.