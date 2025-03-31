Goldman Sachs Group's Preferred Stock, Series C Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: GS.PRC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.382), with shares changing hands as low as $22.80 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.56% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, GS.PRC was trading at a 7.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.48% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for GS.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C :

In Monday trading, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: GS.PRC) is currently off about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GS) are down about 0.3%.

