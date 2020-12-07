Goldman Sachs Group's Preferred Stock, Series A Shares Cross 4% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: GS.PRA) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9583), with shares changing hands as low as $23.94 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.42% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GS.PRA was trading at a 3.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 7.04% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for GS.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A :

In Monday trading, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: GS.PRA) is currently off about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GS) are down about 0.3%.

