Goldman Sachs Group's Preferred Stock, Series A Crosses Above 7.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: GS.PRA) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5555), with shares changing hands as low as $20.71 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.32% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GS.PRA was trading at a 16.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.61% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of GS.PRA shares, versus GS:
Below is a dividend history chart for GS.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A :
In Monday trading, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: GS.PRA) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GS) are up about 1.9%.
