Goldman Sachs Group's (NYSE:GS) Dividend Will Be Increased To $2.50

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:GS) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $2.50 on 29th of December. The payment will take the dividend yield to 3.1%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Goldman Sachs Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, Goldman Sachs Group was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 3.9%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 24% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Goldman Sachs Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.40 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $10.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 22% a year over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that Goldman Sachs Group has been growing its earnings per share at 16% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Goldman Sachs Group's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Our Thoughts On Goldman Sachs Group's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Goldman Sachs Group's payments are rock solid. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Goldman Sachs Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

