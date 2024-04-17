Goldman Sachs Group (XTRA:GOS) Price Target Increased by 5.45% to 419.23

The average one-year price target for Goldman Sachs Group (XTRA:GOS) has been revised to 419.23 / share. This is an increase of 5.45% from the prior estimate of 397.58 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 335.36 to a high of 484.17 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.81% from the latest reported closing price of 374.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2988 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goldman Sachs Group. This is an increase of 198 owner(s) or 7.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOS is 0.51%, an increase of 6.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.99% to 269,116K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,380K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,412K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOS by 6.18% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,317K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,271K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOS by 5.99% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,215K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,165K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOS by 5.51% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,013K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,674K shares, representing an increase of 5.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOS by 13.42% over the last quarter.

Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average Etf Trust holds 5,712K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,339K shares, representing an increase of 6.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOS by 9.59% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.