Goldman Sachs Group (WBAG:GS) Price Target Increased by 17.80% to 817.10

The average one-year price target for Goldman Sachs Group (WBAG:GS) has been revised to € 817,10 / share. This is an increase of 17.80% from the prior estimate of € 693,66 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 523,77 to a high of € 997,22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.06% from the latest reported closing price of € 605,00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,652 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goldman Sachs Group. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 1.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GS is 0.51%, an increase of 4.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.55% to 261,320K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,395K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,429K shares , representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GS by 15.17% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,296K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,294K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GS by 15.13% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,998K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,028K shares , representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GS by 2.66% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,681K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,668K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GS by 2.79% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 6,661K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,540K shares , representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GS by 4.49% over the last quarter.

