Goldman Sachs Group Updates Holdings in Rekor Systems (REKR)

Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.77MM shares of Rekor Systems Inc (REKR). This represents 5.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 2.28MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.61% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 102.84% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rekor Systems is $3.57. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 102.84% from its latest reported closing price of $1.76.

The projected annual revenue for Rekor Systems is $38MM, an increase of 106.96%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.64.

Fund Sentiment

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rekor Systems. This is a decrease of 96 owner(s) or 51.61%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:REKR is 0.0347%, a decrease of 63.2397%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.07% to 21,004K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Arctis Global holds 6,089,591 shares representing 11.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds 1,710,269 shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company.

D. Scott Neal holds 1,610,920 shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,005,498 shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,063,950 shares, representing a decrease of 5.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REKR by 44.03% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 907,539 shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,852 shares, representing an increase of 91.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REKR by 143.05% over the last quarter.

Rekor Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rekor provides real-time, customer and public safety intelligence to enable AI-driven decisions. Rekor bridges commercial and government sectors with actionable, real-time vehicle recognition data to enable informed decisions faster and with greater outcomes. Rekor is transforming industries like Public Safety, Customer Experience, and Smart Cities in approximately 80 countries across the globe with smarter, quicker, cost-competitive vehicle recognition solutions for security, revenue discovery and recovery, public safety, electronic toll collection, brand loyalty, parking operations, logistics, and traffic management. The Company uses the power of artificial intelligence to analyze video streams and transform them into AI-driven decisions by its clients. Its machine learning software can turn most IP cameras into highly accurate and affordable vehicle recognition devices used to help protect lives, increase brand loyalty, and enhance operations and logistics, without the need to install expensive new infrastructure. Rekor makes what was once considered impossible, possible.

