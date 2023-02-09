Goldman Sachs Group Updates Holdings in Kaltura (KLTR)

Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.45MM shares of Kaltura, Inc. (KLTR). This represents 10.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 14.44MM shares and 11.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.01% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.32% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kaltura is $3.46. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 71.32% from its latest reported closing price of $2.02.

The projected annual revenue for Kaltura is $181MM, an increase of 7.97%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kaltura. This is a decrease of 70 owner(s) or 50.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLTR is 0.16%, an increase of 77.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.77% to 36,370K shares. The put/call ratio of KLTR is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. holds 7,980K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Intel holds 4,071K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,488K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,324K shares, representing an increase of 11.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLTR by 29.50% over the last quarter.

Horrell Capital Management holds 963K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 938K shares, representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLTR by 27.15% over the last quarter.

Edenbrook Capital holds 705K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,428K shares, representing a decrease of 385.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLTR by 78.27% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

