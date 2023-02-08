Goldman Sachs Group Updates Holdings in Intrusion (INTZ)

Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.10MM shares of Intrusion Inc. (INTZ). This represents 5.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 1.00MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.30% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.21% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intrusion is $5.10. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $6.82. The average price target represents an increase of 67.21% from its latest reported closing price of $3.05.

The projected annual revenue for Intrusion is $14MM, an increase of 75.56%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.56.

Fund Sentiment

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intrusion. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.25%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:INTZ is 0.0558%, an increase of 19.1844%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.84% to 3,025K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

United Capital Financial Advisers holds 709,950 shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 698,812 shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTZ by 34.75% over the last quarter.

Redmond Asset Management holds 579,316 shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 574,696 shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTZ by 36.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 255,913 shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 254,483 shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTZ by 29.22% over the last quarter.

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 231,226 shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,599 shares, representing an increase of 84.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTZ by 737.49% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 157,429 shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Intrusion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NTRUSION, Inc. is a global provider of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection solutions. INTRUSION’s family of solutions includes Shield™, a combination of plug-n-play hardware, software, global data, and real-time Artificial Intelligence (AI) services that provide organizations with the most robust cybersecurity defense possible, TraceCop™ for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant™ for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. INTRUSION’s solutions help protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, protecting, analyzing and reporting attacks or misuse of classified, private and regulated information for government and enterprise networks.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.