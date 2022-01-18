Goldman Sachs Group Q4 21 Earnings Conference Call At 9:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) will host a conference call at 9:30 AM ET on January 18, 2022, to discuss Q4 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.goldmansachs.com

To listen to the call, dial +1-888-281-7154 (US) or +1-706-679-5627 (International).

For a replay call, dial +1-855-859-2056 (US) or +1-404-537-3406 (International) with passcode number 64774224.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.