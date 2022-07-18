Goldman Sachs Group Q2 22 Earnings Conference Call At 9:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) will host a conference call at 9:30 AM ET on July 18, 2022, to discuss Q2 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.goldmansachs.com

To listen to the call, dial +1-800-753-0786 (US) or +1-323-794-2410 (International) with passcode number 7042022.

For a replay call, dial +1-888-203-1112 (US) or +1-719-457-0820 (International) with passcode number 7042022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.