Goldman Sachs Group Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 9:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) will host a conference call at 9:30 AM ET on July 15, 2020, to discuss Q2 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.goldmansachs.com

To listen to the call, dial +1-888-281-7154 (US) or +1-706-679-5627 (International).

For a replay call, dial +1-855-859-2056 (US) or +1-404-537-3406 (International), Passcode number 64774224.

