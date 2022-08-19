Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $2.50

The board of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $2.50 on the 29th of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 2.8% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Goldman Sachs Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Based on the last payment, Goldman Sachs Group was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 10.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 23%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future. NYSE:GS Historic Dividend August 19th 2022

Goldman Sachs Group Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $1.40, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $10.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 22% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Goldman Sachs Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 20% per year over the past five years. Goldman Sachs Group definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Our Thoughts On Goldman Sachs Group's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Goldman Sachs Group's payments are rock solid. While Goldman Sachs Group is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Goldman Sachs Group that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.