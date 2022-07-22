Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $2.50

The board of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $2.50 on the 29th of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. The payment will take the dividend yield to 3.1%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Goldman Sachs Group's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Goldman Sachs Group is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 10.5% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 26%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

NYSE:GS Historic Dividend July 22nd 2022

Goldman Sachs Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $1.40 total annually to $10.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 22% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Goldman Sachs Group has grown earnings per share at 18% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Goldman Sachs Group's payments are rock solid. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Goldman Sachs Group that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.