Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:GS) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $2.50 on 29th of September. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 3.0%.

Goldman Sachs Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Goldman Sachs Group is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 10.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 26%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

NYSE:GS Historic Dividend August 5th 2022

Goldman Sachs Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.40 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $10.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 22% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Goldman Sachs Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 18% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We don't think Goldman Sachs Group is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Goldman Sachs Group that you should be aware of before investing. Is Goldman Sachs Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

