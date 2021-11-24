Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$2.00

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:GS) dividend will be increasing to US$2.00 on 30th of December. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 1.6%.

Goldman Sachs Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Goldman Sachs Group is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

EPS is set to fall by 27.5% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 16%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Goldman Sachs Group Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:GS Historic Dividend November 24th 2021

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$1.40, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$8.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 19% over that duration. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Goldman Sachs Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 39% per annum. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Our Thoughts On Goldman Sachs Group's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Goldman Sachs Group will make a great income stock. While Goldman Sachs Group is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We don't think Goldman Sachs Group is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Goldman Sachs Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

