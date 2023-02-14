Goldman Sachs Group Now Owns 21.70% of Privia Health Group (PRVA)

Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 24.82MM shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (PRVA). This represents 21.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 28.01MM shares and 26.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.36% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.93% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Privia Health Group is $39.71. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 44.93% from its latest reported closing price of $27.40.

The projected annual revenue for Privia Health Group is $2,783MM, an increase of 119.55%. The projected annual EPS is $0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 433 funds or institutions reporting positions in Privia Health Group. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 17.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRVA is 0.20%, a decrease of 7.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.21% to 87,689K shares. The put/call ratio of PRVA is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,654K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,015K shares, representing a decrease of 9.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRVA by 49.41% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,775K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company.

Riverbridge Partners holds 1,933K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,982K shares, representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRVA by 34.24% over the last quarter.

SDSCX - BNY Mellon Small holds 1,704K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,798K shares, representing a decrease of 5.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRVA by 19.81% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,632K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,392K shares, representing an increase of 14.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRVA by 59.91% over the last quarter.

Privia Health Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Privia Health™ is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. iTS platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers.

