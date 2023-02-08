Goldman Sachs Group Increases Position in Natural Resource Partners (NRP)

Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.14MM shares of Natural Resource Partners LP (NRP). This represents 9.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 25, 2022 they reported 1.11MM shares and 9.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.55% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.83% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Natural Resource Partners is $97.92. The forecasts range from a low of $96.96 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents an increase of 80.83% from its latest reported closing price of $54.15.

Fund Sentiment

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Natural Resource Partners. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.14%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NRP is 0.1543%, an increase of 46.7897%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.54% to 4,824K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1,028,351 shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldentree Asset Management holds 543,469 shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 422,180 shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 413,060 shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRP by 10.47% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 220,925 shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 221,441 shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRP by 24.90% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 63,548 shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Natural Resource Partners Declares $0.75 Dividend

Natural Resource Partners said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

At the current share price of $54.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.54%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.61%, the lowest has been 3.85%, and the highest has been 17.06%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.19 (n=223).

The current dividend yield is 0.65 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Natural Resource Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of mineral properties in the United States, including interests in coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, and owns an equity investment in Ciner Wyoming, a trona/soda ash operation.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

