Goldman Sachs Group Increases Position in Moneygram International (MGI)

Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.10MM shares of Moneygram International Inc (MGI). This represents 5.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 21, 2020 they reported 3.47MM shares and 4.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 47.23% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.12% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Moneygram International is $16.83. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 55.12% from its latest reported closing price of $10.85.

The projected annual revenue for Moneygram International is $1,379MM, an increase of 6.68%. The projected annual EPS is $0.61, an increase of 251.01%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 330 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moneygram International. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGI is 0.21%, a decrease of 16.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.23% to 90,562K shares. The put/call ratio of MGI is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP holds 7,823K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,968K shares, representing an increase of 10.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGI by 2.54% over the last quarter.

Pentwater Capital Management holds 5,855K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,690K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,901K shares, representing a decrease of 7.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGI by 8.09% over the last quarter.

Westchester Capital Management holds 2,550K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,804K shares, representing a decrease of 9.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGI by 4.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,546K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,545K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGI by 8.44% over the last quarter.

Moneygram International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MoneyGram is a global leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers. Its consumer-centric capabilities enable family and friends to quickly and affordably send money in more than 200 countries and territories, with 90 now digitally enabled.

