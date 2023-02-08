Goldman Sachs Group Increases Position in Alexander's (ALX)

Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.36MM shares of Alexander's, Inc. (ALX). This represents 7.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 0.28MM shares and 5.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 29.35% and an increase in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.23% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alexander's is $163.20. The forecasts range from a low of $161.60 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 29.23% from its latest reported closing price of $230.59.

Fund Sentiment

There are 248 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alexander's. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.75%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ALX is 0.1237%, an increase of 11.3506%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.62% to 1,877K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Taconic Capital Advisors holds 152,600 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142,300 shares, representing an increase of 6.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALX by 1.97% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 104,229 shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105,533 shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALX by 14.73% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 99,484 shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97,618 shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALX by 1.19% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 91,414 shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104,714 shares, representing a decrease of 14.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALX by 1.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 58,505 shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alexander's Declares $4.50 Dividend

Alexander's said on January 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $4.50 per share ($18.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 27, 2023 will receive the payment on February 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $4.50 per share.

At the current share price of $230.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.81%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.21%, the lowest has been 4.57%, and the highest has been 8.66%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.07 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.50 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.75. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Alexander`s Background Information

