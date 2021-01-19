Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reveals Gain In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $4.36 billion, or $12.08 per share. This compares with $1.72 billion, or $4.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $7.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.9% to $11.74 billion from $9.96 billion last year.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $4.36 Bln. vs. $1.72 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $12.08 vs. $4.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $7.47 -Revenue (Q4): $11.74 Bln vs. $9.96 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.