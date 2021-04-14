Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reports Rise In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) reported earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $6.71 billion, or $18.60 per share. This compares with $1.12 billion, or $3.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $10.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 102.5% to $17.70 billion from $8.74 billion last year.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $6.71 Bln. vs. $1.12 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $18.60 vs. $3.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $10.22 -Revenue (Q1): $17.70 Bln vs. $8.74 Bln last year.

