Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Q3 Profit Falls, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.88 billion, or $5.47 per share. This compares with $2.96 billion, or $8.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $11.82 billion from $11.98 billion last year.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.88 Bln. vs. $2.96 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.47 vs. $8.25 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $5.31 -Revenue (Q3): $11.82 Bln vs. $11.98 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.