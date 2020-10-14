Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Q3 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) announced earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $3.48 billion, or $9.68 per share. This compares with $1.79 billion, or $4.79 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.6% to $10.78 billion from $8.32 billion last year.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $3.48 Bln. vs. $1.79 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $9.68 vs. $4.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.57 -Revenue (Q3): $10.78 Bln vs. $8.32 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.