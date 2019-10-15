Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Profit Retreats In Q3

(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) revealed earnings for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $1.79 billion, or $4.79 per share. This compares with $2.45 billion, or $6.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.7% to $8.32 billion from $8.82 billion last year.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.79 Bln. vs. $2.45 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.79 vs. $6.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.81 -Revenue (Q3): $8.32 Bln vs. $8.82 Bln last year.

