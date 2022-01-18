Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Profit Falls In Q4, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $3.81 billion, or $10.81 per share. This compares with $4.36 billion, or $12.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $11.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $12.64 billion from $11.74 billion last year.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $3.81 Bln. vs. $4.36 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $10.81 vs. $12.08 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $11.76 -Revenue (Q4): $12.64 Bln vs. $11.74 Bln last year.

