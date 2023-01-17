Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Profit Declines In Q4, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.19 billion, or $3.32 per share. This compares with $3.81 billion, or $10.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.2% to $10.59 billion from $12.64 billion last year.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.19 Bln. vs. $3.81 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.32 vs. $10.81 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $5.48 -Revenue (Q4): $10.59 Bln vs. $12.64 Bln last year.

