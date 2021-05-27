Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that GS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $367.4, the dividend yield is 1.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GS was $367.4, representing a -2.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $376.98 and a 98.04% increase over the 52 week low of $185.52.

GS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). GS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $46.62. Zacks Investment Research reports GS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 27.6%, compared to an industry average of 18.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GS as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial (XLF)

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLF with an increase of 27.17% over the last 100 days. DIA has the highest percent weighting of GS at 6.99%.

