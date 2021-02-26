Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 01, 2021

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that GS has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of GS was $327.76, representing a -2.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $335.81 and a 150.49% increase over the 52 week low of $130.85.

GS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). GS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $31.13. Zacks Investment Research reports GS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -15.37%, compared to an industry average of 6.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GS as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI)

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (FTLB)

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAI with an increase of 46.91% over the last 100 days. DIA has the highest percent weighting of GS at 6.8%.

