Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2021

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 60% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $386.54, the dividend yield is 2.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GS was $386.54, representing a -9.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $426.16 and a 67.8% increase over the 52 week low of $230.36.

GS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). GS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $60.63. Zacks Investment Research reports GS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 75.56%, compared to an industry average of 21.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the gs Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to GS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GS as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)

2ndVote Society Defended ETF (EGIS)

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAI with an increase of 11.58% over the last 100 days. DIA has the highest percent weighting of GS at 7.35%.

