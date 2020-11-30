Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2020

Dividends
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that GS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $235.4, the dividend yield is 2.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GS was $235.4, representing a -6.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $250.46 and a 79.9% increase over the 52 week low of $130.85.

GS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and BlackRock, Inc. (BLK). GS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $23.74. Zacks Investment Research reports GS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -9.29%, compared to an industry average of 1.5%.

Interested in gaining exposure to GS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have GS as a top-10 holding:

  • SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
  • iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)
  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial (XLF)
  • iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEFN)
  • iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IEFN with an increase of 22.89% over the last 100 days. DIA has the highest percent weighting of GS at 4.85%.

