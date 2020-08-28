Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that GS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $210.15, the dividend yield is 2.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GS was $210.15, representing a -16.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $250.46 and a 60.6% increase over the 52 week low of $130.85.

GS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and Morgan Stanley (MS). GS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $18.85. Zacks Investment Research reports GS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -41.59%, compared to an industry average of -9.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GS as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEFN)

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial (XLF)

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DIA with an increase of 25.83% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GS at 5.02%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.