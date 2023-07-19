Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q2, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.07 billion, or $3.08 per share. This compares with $2.79 billion, or $7.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.1% to $10.90 billion from $11.86 billion last year.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.07 Bln. vs. $2.79 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.08 vs. $7.73 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.18 -Revenue (Q2): $10.90 Bln vs. $11.86 Bln last year.

