Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reveals Rise In Q4 Bottom Line, Beats Estimates

January 15, 2026 — 07:51 am EST

(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $4.384 billion, or $14.01 per share. This compares with $3.923 billion, or $11.95 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $11.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.0% to $13.454 billion from $13.869 billion last year.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.384 Bln. vs. $3.923 Bln. last year. -EPS: $14.01 vs. $11.95 last year. -Revenue: $13.454 Bln vs. $13.869 Bln last year.

On January 14, the Board increased the quarterly dividend to $4.50 per share from $4 per share. The dividend will be paid on March 30, to shareholders of record as of March 2.

GS was up by 0.26% at $935.14 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

