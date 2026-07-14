Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reports Rise In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $6.399 billion, or $20.98 per share. This compares with $3.473 billion, or $10.91 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 39.5% to $20.338 billion from $14.583 billion last year.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.399 Bln. vs. $3.473 Bln. last year. -EPS: $20.98 vs. $10.91 last year. -Revenue: $20.338 Bln vs. $14.583 Bln last year.

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