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Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reports Rise In Q2 Income

July 14, 2026 — 07:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $6.399 billion, or $20.98 per share. This compares with $3.473 billion, or $10.91 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 39.5% to $20.338 billion from $14.583 billion last year.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.399 Bln. vs. $3.473 Bln. last year. -EPS: $20.98 vs. $10.91 last year. -Revenue: $20.338 Bln vs. $14.583 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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