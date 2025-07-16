Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Q2 Income Climbs, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $3.473 billion, or $10.91 per share. This compares with $2.891 billion, or $8.62 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.68 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.5% to $14.583 billion from $12.731 billion last year.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.473 Bln. vs. $2.891 Bln. last year. -EPS: $10.91 vs. $8.62 last year. -Revenue: $14.583 Bln vs. $12.731 Bln last year.

