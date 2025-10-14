Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Profit Climbs In Q3, Beats Estimates

Markets
(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $3.860 billion, or $12.25 per share. This compares with $2.780 billion, or $8.40 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $11.09 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.6% to $15.184 billion from $12.699 billion last year.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.860 Bln. vs. $2.780 Bln. last year. -EPS: $12.25 vs. $8.40 last year. -Revenue: $15.184 Bln vs. $12.699 Bln last year.

