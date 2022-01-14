Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $382.27, changing hands as low as $376.68 per share. Goldman Sachs Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GS's low point in its 52 week range is $270.62 per share, with $426.1582 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $382.65. The GS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

