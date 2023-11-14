Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $331.42, changing hands as high as $340.30 per share. Goldman Sachs Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GS's low point in its 52 week range is $289.3568 per share, with $389.5781 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $340.39. The GS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
