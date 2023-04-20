Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Declares $2.50 Dividend

Goldman Sachs Group said on April 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $2.50 per share ($10.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $2.50 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $336.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.97%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.16%, the lowest has been 1.29%, and the highest has been 3.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.47 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2867 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goldman Sachs Group. This is an increase of 126 owner(s) or 4.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GS is 0.60%, an increase of 1.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.35% to 277,338K shares. The put/call ratio of GS is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.26% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Goldman Sachs Group is $395.02. The forecasts range from a low of $326.53 to a high of $519.75. The average price target represents an increase of 17.26% from its latest reported closing price of $336.89.

The projected annual revenue for Goldman Sachs Group is $52,341MM, an increase of 17.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $38.63.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MXXVX - Matthew 25 Fund holds 121K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares, representing a decrease of 20.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GS by 0.40% over the last quarter.

RPBAX - T. Rowe Price Balanced Fund holds 39K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 19.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GS by 42.10% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Large Cap Growth Index Portfolio Class 1 holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GS by 16.26% over the last quarter.

New York Life Investment Management holds 48K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GS by 9.96% over the last quarter.

GFG Capital holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 134.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GS by 76.15% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

