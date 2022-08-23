Goldman Sachs Group Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A Yield Pushes Past 5%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: GS.PRA) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9583), with shares changing hands as low as $18.55 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.76% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GS.PRA was trading at a 21.92% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 6.31% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for GS.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A :

In Tuesday trading, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: GS.PRA) is currently down about 5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GS) are down about 0.6%.

