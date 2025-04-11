GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $GS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP ($GS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $15,252,300,399 and earnings of $12.72 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP Insider Trading Activity

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP insiders have traded $GS stock on the open market 65 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 64 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS K. MONTAG has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $11,899,207 .

. DENIS P. COLEMAN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,929 shares for an estimated $7,667,284

JOHN F.W. ROGERS (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 11,391 shares for an estimated $6,823,219 .

. DAVID M SOLOMON (Chairman of the Board and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,965 shares for an estimated $5,503,952 .

. KATHRYN H. RUEMMLER (Chief Legal Officer, GC) sold 7,498 shares for an estimated $4,758,905

ALEX S GOLTEN (CHIEF RISK OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,208 shares for an estimated $3,313,567 .

. CAREY HALIO (Global Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 5,185 shares for an estimated $3,282,853 .

. DAVID A VINIAR sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $3,060,400

SHEARA J FREDMAN (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 5,008 shares for an estimated $3,043,401 .

. BRIAN J LEE (Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $2,123,758 .

. KEVIN R JOHNSON purchased 2,400 shares for an estimated $1,485,648

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,117 institutional investors add shares of GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 889 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GS stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 03/07, 02/12, 11/07 and 0 sales.

on 03/07, 02/12, 11/07 and 0 sales. SENATOR DAVID MCCORMICK sold up to $5,000,000 on 02/28.

on 02/28. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 12/30 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/28.

on 12/30 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/28. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/24, 01/24 and 0 sales.

on 02/24, 01/24 and 0 sales. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 5 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 12/18.

on 02/03, 01/02 and 2 sales worth up to on 12/18. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 01/15 and 0 sales.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GS in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Underperform" rating on 03/13/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/28/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/27/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/27/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/16/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/16/2024

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GS recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $GS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $598.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $558.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $625.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a target price of $614.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Daniel Fannon from Jefferies set a target price of $609.0 on 10/16/2024

