Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Stake in Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.14MM shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX). This represents 4.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4.60MM shares and 7.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 31.68% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.17% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Travere Therapeutics is $34.09. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 60.17% from its latest reported closing price of $21.28.

The projected annual revenue for Travere Therapeutics is $287MM, an increase of 34.54%. The projected annual EPS is -$3.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 397 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travere Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 3.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TVTX is 0.17%, a decrease of 14.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.10% to 78,030K shares. The put/call ratio of TVTX is 2.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Armistice Capital holds 5,836K shares representing 9.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,320K shares, representing an increase of 8.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVTX by 10.92% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 4,923K shares representing 7.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 4,000K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,581K shares, representing an increase of 10.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TVTX by 20.86% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,912K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,039K shares, representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVTX by 7.03% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,310K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,669K shares, representing a decrease of 10.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVTX by 0.26% over the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Travere Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, the company knows the need for treatment options is urgent - that is why its global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, Travere continuously seeks to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope - today and tomorrow.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.