Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Stake in SVF Investment Corp 2 (SVFB)

Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.07MM shares of SVF Investment Corp 2 (SVFB). This represents 0.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 1.26MM shares and 5.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 94.67% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in SVF Investment Corp 2. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.25%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SVFB is 0.1265%, an increase of 18.2960%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.31% to 22,066K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 2,262,018 shares representing 7.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sculptor Capital holds 1,555,665 shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,507,939 shares, representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVFB by 10.28% over the last quarter.

Glazer Capital holds 1,143,682 shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 779,051 shares, representing an increase of 31.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVFB by 9.38% over the last quarter.

RP Investment Advisors holds 1,050,000 shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,441,579 shares, representing a decrease of 37.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVFB by 30.23% over the last quarter.

Softbank Group holds 1,000,000 shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SVF Investment Corp 2 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SVF Investment Corp. 2 is a newly organized blank check company formed by an affiliate of SoftBank Investment Advisers ('SBIA'). Through the SoftBank Vision Funds, SBIA is investing up to $100 billionin many of the world's leading technology companies, including those the company helped take public such as 10X Genomics, Auto1, Beike, DoorDash, Guardant Health, OneConnect, Opendoor, PingAn Good Doctor, Qualtrics, Relay Therapeutics, Seer, Slack, Uber, View, Vir, and ZhongAn Insurance. SBIA's global reach, unparalleled ecosystem, and patient capital help founders build transformative businesses.

