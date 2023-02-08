Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Stake in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (SPWH)

Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.39MM shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH). This represents 3.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 2.75MM shares and 6.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 49.47% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.61% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings is $13.94. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 44.61% from its latest reported closing price of $9.64.

The projected annual revenue for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings is $1,434MM, a decrease of 0.18%. The projected annual EPS is $1.05, a decrease of 49.92%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 310 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 8.55%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SPWH is 0.2125%, a decrease of 12.8195%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.28% to 42,160K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cannell Capital holds 3,321,277 shares representing 8.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,069,985 shares, representing an increase of 7.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPWH by 6.79% over the last quarter.

Towle & holds 2,061,220 shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,215,260 shares, representing a decrease of 7.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWH by 16.11% over the last quarter.

Kite Lake Capital Management Llp holds 1,925,000 shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,667,673 shares, representing a decrease of 38.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWH by 43.27% over the last quarter.

Hawkeye Capital Management holds 1,850,000 shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,557,766 shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,797,032 shares, representing a decrease of 15.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWH by 43.06% over the last quarter.

Sportsman`s Warehouse Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sportsman's Warehouse is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the everyday needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. The company provides outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

