Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Stake in Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.40MM shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI). This represents 0.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 2.10MM shares and 5.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 81.12% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.86% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Puma Biotechnology is $5.51. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 21.86% from its latest reported closing price of $4.52.

The projected annual revenue for Puma Biotechnology is $231MM, an increase of 6.08%. The projected annual EPS is $0.05, a decrease of 76.89%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in Puma Biotechnology. This is a decrease of 86 owner(s) or 38.05%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PBYI is 0.0527%, an increase of 25.3013%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.57% to 28,774K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Camber Capital Management holds 4,235,000 shares representing 9.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,792,549 shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,216,644 shares, representing an increase of 20.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBYI by 0.14% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,838,942 shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,808,828 shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBYI by 9.64% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,799,662 shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,976,935 shares, representing a decrease of 9.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBYI by 9.54% over the last quarter.

Athyrium Capital Management holds 1,792,114 shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Puma Biotechnology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance cancer care. Puma in-licenses the global development and commercialization rights to PB272 (neratinib, oral), PB272 (neratinib, intravenous) and PB357. Neratinib, oral was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2017 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy, and is marketed in the United States as NERLYNX® (neratinib) tablets. In February 2020, NERLYNX was also approved by the FDA in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens in the metastatic setting. NERLYNX was granted marketing authorization by the European Commission in 2018 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage hormone receptor-positive HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer and who are less than one year from completion of prior adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy. NERLYNX is a registered trademark of Puma Biotechnology, Inc.

