Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.46MM shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA). This represents 4.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 12.02MM shares and 7.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 37.95% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.96% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Playa Hotels & Resorts is $12.07. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 56.96% from its latest reported closing price of $7.69.

The projected annual revenue for Playa Hotels & Resorts is $903MM, an increase of 11.20%. The projected annual EPS is $0.54, an increase of 24.80%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 256 funds or institutions reporting positions in Playa Hotels & Resorts. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 6.22%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PLYA is 0.4109%, an increase of 5.3234%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.84% to 143,706K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Davidson Kempner Capital Management holds 15,142,519 shares representing 9.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 11,876,728 shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,776,728 shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLYA by 18.07% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 9,531,552 shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,516,693 shares, representing a decrease of 20.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLYA by 25.52% over the last quarter.

HG Vora Capital Management holds 6,500,000 shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 4,664,842 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,937,960 shares, representing a decrease of 27.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLYA by 37.79% over the last quarter.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. ('Playa') is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexicoand the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 20 resorts (7,867 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. In the Dominican Republic, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, Hilton La Romanaan All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romanaan All-Inclusive Adult Resort. Playa also owns two resorts in the Dominican Republicthat are managed by a third party, manages Sanctuary Cap Cana in the Dominican Republicand owns one additional property in Mexico.

