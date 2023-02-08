Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Stake in ON24 (ONTF)

Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.07MM shares of ON24 Inc (ONTF). This represents 0.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.56MM shares and 7.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 98.09% and a decrease in total ownership of 7.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.69% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for ON24 is $9.94. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 1.69% from its latest reported closing price of $9.78.

The projected annual revenue for ON24 is $195MM, a decrease of 0.76%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.15.

Fund Sentiment

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in ON24. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.70%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ONTF is 0.1164%, a decrease of 15.3105%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.93% to 39,632K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Lynrock Lake holds 6,666,666 shares representing 13.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,204,188 shares, representing an increase of 6.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTF by 9.19% over the last quarter.

Indaba Capital Management holds 4,240,256 shares representing 8.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management holds 2,319,068 shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP holds 2,233,049 shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,727,027 shares, representing an increase of 22.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONTF by 24.21% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 1,613,665 shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,534,212 shares, representing an increase of 4.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTF by 82.29% over the last quarter.

ON24 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ON24 provides a leading, cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar experiences, virtual event experiences and multimedia content experiences. The ON24 platform’s portfolio of interactive, personalized and content-rich digital experience products creates and captures actionable, real-time data at scale from millions of professionals every month to provide businesses with buying signals and behavioral insights to efficiently convert prospects into customers.

